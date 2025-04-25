Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Betterware de Mexico SAPI Stock

Analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $22.50. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Betterware de Mexico SAPI. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $22.50|$22.50 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $22.50|$22.50 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $22.50|$22.50 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $22.50|$22.50 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $22.50|$22.50 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $22.50|$22.50 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $22.50|$22.50 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $22.50|$22.50 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Betterware de Mexico SAPI: A Closer Look

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided into different categories based on the type of products it sells and includes, kitchen and food preservation, home solutions, bathroom, laundry & cleaning, tech and mobility, and bedroom and wellness products. The JAFRA's segment is divided into fragrance, color, skincare, and toiletries products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Betterware de Mexico SAPI showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.45% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.44. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

