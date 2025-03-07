Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Arcturus Therapeutics Stock

Analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $58.25, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Experiencing a 6.49% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $62.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Arcturus Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $60.00 $63.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $58.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Thomas Shrader BTIG Announces Buy $41.00 - Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Arcturus Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Arcturus Therapeutics Better

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the research and development segment of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The company's product pipeline includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-FLU and LUNAR-COV19.

Arcturus Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Arcturus Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcturus Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Arcturus Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

