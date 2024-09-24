Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Zevra Therapeutics Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Zevra Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $19.71, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.48% from the previous average price target of $18.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zevra Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Butler JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $17.00 - Jason McCarthy Maxim Group Raises Buy $25.00 $18.00 Jonathan Aschoff Roth MKM Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $22.00 $24.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zevra Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zevra Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zevra Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Inc is a rare disease company combining science, data, and patient needs to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. The company's mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, it is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

Zevra Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Zevra Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -47.47%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zevra Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -447.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zevra Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -49.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zevra Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

