Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Walt Disney Stock

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Walt Disney and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $121.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average has decreased by 5.1% from the previous average price target of $127.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Walt Disney among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Peter Supino Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $112.00 - John Hodulik UBS Lowers Buy $105.00 $130.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Walt Disney. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Walt Disney compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Walt Disney's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walt Disney analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Walt Disney: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Walt Disney displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Walt Disney's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walt Disney's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walt Disney's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Walt Disney adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

