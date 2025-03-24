Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Truist Finl Stock

Ratings for Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.0, along with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 1.92%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Truist Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $44.00 $51.00 David George Baird Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $55.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $47.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Truist Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Truist Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Truist Finl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Truist Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Truist Finl

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Truist Finl

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Truist Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Truist Finl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Truist Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

