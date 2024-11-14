Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss TechnipFMC Stock

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TechnipFMC, revealing an average target of $34.57, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.72% increase from the previous average price target of $33.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TechnipFMC is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Abhishek Kumar HSBC Announces Buy $32.00 - David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $37.00 $35.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $33.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TechnipFMC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TechnipFMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TechnipFMC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TechnipFMC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is the largest pure-play offshore oilfield service provider, offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions that span the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea engineering and construction services. The company also provides various surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of predecessor companies Technip and FMC Technologies.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TechnipFMC

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: TechnipFMC's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: TechnipFMC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechnipFMC's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechnipFMC's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.9%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: TechnipFMC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

