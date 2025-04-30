Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Signet Jewelers Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $67.29, a high estimate of $89.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A decline of 6.72% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Signet Jewelers among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $80.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $95.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $85.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $62.00 $55.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $55.00 $55.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Signet Jewelers's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Signet Jewelers's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Signet Jewelers analyst ratings.

Discovering Signet Jewelers: A Closer Look

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-Mall & Outlet.

Signet Jewelers: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Signet Jewelers's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SIG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SIG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.