Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Prothena Corp Stock

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $55.14, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.43, the current average has increased by 3.2%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Prothena Corp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $94.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $20.00 $24.00 Jason Butler Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Prothena Corp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Prothena Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Prothena Corp: A Closer Look

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis [Coramitug (PRX004)], Alzheimer's disease (PRX123), Neurodegeneration (PRXPRX019), and Others.

Prothena Corp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Prothena Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 571.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Prothena Corp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2729.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -10.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Prothena Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

