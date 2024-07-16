Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Pentair Stock

Ratings for Pentair (NYSE:PNR) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $93.57, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.82% increase from the previous average price target of $91.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pentair. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $99.00 $103.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $103.00 $101.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $83.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $92.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pentair. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pentair's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pentair's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pentair analyst ratings.

Get to Know Pentair Better

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Pentair's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Pentair's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Pentair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PNR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Mizuho Upgrades Underperform Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PNR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.