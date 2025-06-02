Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Molina Healthcare Stock

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $382.0, a high estimate of $414.00, and a low estimate of $351.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.19% increase from the previous average price target of $340.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Molina Healthcare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $351.00 $362.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $362.00 $339.00 Lance Wilkes Bernstein Announces Outperform $414.00 - Michael Ha Baird Raises Neutral $375.00 $331.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $340.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $400.00 $376.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $372.00 $295.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Molina Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Molina Healthcare's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Molina Healthcare's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.67%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

