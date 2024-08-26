Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Light & Wonder Stock

Ratings for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $114.0, with a high estimate of $144.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. Observing a 8.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $105.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Light & Wonder among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Forte Maxim Group Announces Buy $144.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $122.00 $120.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $81.00 $76.00 Don Carducci JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $107.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $114.00 $114.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Hold $106.00 $98.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00

Delving into Light & Wonder's Background

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Key Indicators: Light & Wonder's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Light & Wonder showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.9% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Light & Wonder's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Light & Wonder's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Light & Wonder's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

