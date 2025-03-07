Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Hewlett Packard Stock

Ratings for Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.71, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.65% lower than the prior average price target of $23.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hewlett Packard is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $24.00 $28.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $20.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $22.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $27.00 Matt Niknam Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Hold $24.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hewlett Packard's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hewlett Packard's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Hewlett Packard: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hewlett Packard showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.06% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

