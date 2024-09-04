Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Hess Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Hess (NYSE:HES), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $168.57, a high estimate of $193.00, and a low estimate of $149.00. This current average represents a 3.28% decrease from the previous average price target of $174.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Hess among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $149.00 $151.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $192.00 $193.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $151.00 $166.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $193.00 $212.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $166.00 $167.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Raises Outperform $172.00 $166.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $157.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hess. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hess's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Hess's Background

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Breaking Down Hess's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Hess displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hess's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hess's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

