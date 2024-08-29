Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss CMS Energy Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $67.29, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.14% increase from the previous average price target of $64.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CMS Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $69.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $60.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $75.00 $66.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Buy $67.00 $66.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $66.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CMS Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CMS Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CMS Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CMS Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CMS Energy

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Financial Insights: CMS Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CMS Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.34% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CMS Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

