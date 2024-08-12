Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Chord Energy Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $213.14, a high estimate of $234.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. A 4.25% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $222.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Chord Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $180.00 $195.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $223.00 $226.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $234.00 $233.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Buy $195.00 - Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $201.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $226.00 $228.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $233.00 $231.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Chord Energy: A Closer Look

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Financial Milestones: Chord Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chord Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.22% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

