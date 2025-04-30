Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss CBRE Group Stock

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CBRE Group, revealing an average target of $143.0, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. Experiencing a 4.67% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $150.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CBRE Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $131.00 $129.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $160.00 $165.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $129.00 $145.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $130.00 $146.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $163.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $145.00 $142.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CBRE Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CBRE Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CBRE Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CBRE Group

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CBRE Group

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBRE Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CBRE Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

