Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Calix Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Calix (NYSE:CALX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Calix, presenting an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has increased by 11.69% from the previous average price target of $40.29.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Calix by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $50.00 $41.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $44.00 $43.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Calix. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Calix's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Calix's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Calix analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Calix

Calix Inc develops, market and sell Calix cloud, systems and software platforms to enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Key Indicators: Calix's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Calix's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Calix's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CALX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy Oct 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CALX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.