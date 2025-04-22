Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.71, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.16%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bristol-Myers Squibb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Amsellem |Piper Sandler |Announces |Overweight | $65.00|- | |Carter Gould |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Neutral | $55.00|- | |Trung Huynh |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $54.00|$60.00 | |Asad Haider |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $55.00|$67.00 | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $62.00|$60.00 | |Olivia Brayer |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Neutral | $55.00|$50.00 | |Andrew Baum |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $65.00|$60.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Bristol-Myers Squibb's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bristol-Myers Squibb analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bristol-Myers Squibb's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bristol-Myers Squibb's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bristol-Myers Squibb's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BMY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Assumes Neutral Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BMY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.