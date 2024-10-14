Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss AutoNation Stock

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on AutoNation (NYSE:AN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $197.43, with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. Marking an increase of 12.39%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $175.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AutoNation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $215.00 $220.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $145.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $210.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $190.00 $160.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $160.00 $155.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $164.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AutoNation. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AutoNation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts offer estimates for AutoNation's future value.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AutoNation's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AutoNation

AutoNation is the second largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2023 revenue of about $27 billion and over 250 dealerships, plus 53 collision centers. The firm also has 23 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, a captive lender, four auction sites, and three parts distributors all across 21 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for nearly half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

A Deep Dive into AutoNation's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AutoNation's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.95%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AutoNation's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AutoNation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AutoNation's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 4.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

