Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss AGNC Investment Stock

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.04, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. This current average represents a 6.26% decrease from the previous average price target of $10.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of AGNC Investment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $11.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Lowers Buy $9.50 $10.25 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $8.50 $9.50 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $11.00 $12.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $10.25 $10.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AGNC Investment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AGNC Investment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AGNC Investment compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AGNC Investment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AGNC Investment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AGNC Investment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AGNC Investment analyst ratings.

Delving into AGNC Investment's Background

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage, or real estate markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AGNC Investment

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AGNC Investment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -49.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: AGNC Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGNC Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGNC Investment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, AGNC Investment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

