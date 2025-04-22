Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Xometry Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Xometry, revealing an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 1.45% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Xometry by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Cory Carpenter |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $30.00|$45.00 | |Andrew Boone |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $40.00|$40.00 | |Ronald Josey |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $39.00|$46.00 | |Karl Keirstead |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $33.00|$22.00 | |Troy Jensen |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Underweight | $20.00|$12.00 | |Nicholas Jones |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $42.00|$42.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Xometry. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Xometry's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Xometry's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Xometry: A Closer Look

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the U.S. segment.

Xometry: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Xometry showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.92% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Xometry's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xometry's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xometry's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

