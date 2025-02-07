Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Weatherford International Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Weatherford International and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $107.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.62%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Weatherford International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kurt Hallead Benchmark Lowers Buy $125.00 $140.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $97.00 $107.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $110.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $147.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Weatherford International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.31% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.35.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

