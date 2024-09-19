Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Vista Outdoor Stock

Analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.17, with a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.91% from the previous average price target of $40.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vista Outdoor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Koranda Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $42.00 $42.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $43.00 $43.00 Rommel Dionisio Aegis Capital Announces Hold $40.00 - Mark Smith Lake Street Raises Hold $40.00 $37.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vista Outdoor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vista Outdoor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vista Outdoor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Vista Outdoor: A Closer Look

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company operates through the following reportable segments: the Kinetic Group, Revelyst Outdoor Performance, Revelyst Adventure Sports, and Revelyst Precision Sports Technology. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from its Kinetic Group segment which consists of its ammunition brands and provides ammunition used for training, hunting, target shooting, and personal protection.

Vista Outdoor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vista Outdoor's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.09% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vista Outdoor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vista Outdoor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vista Outdoor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vista Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

