Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Red Rock Resorts Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Red Rock Resorts, revealing an average target of $52.17, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.05% lower than the prior average price target of $58.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Red Rock Resorts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Neutral $52.00 $44.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $60.00 $66.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $61.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $49.00 $56.00 Cassandra Lee Jefferies Lowers Hold $51.00 $64.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Neutral $44.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Red Rock Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Red Rock Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Red Rock Resorts analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development, and management company. The company mainly develops strategically located casino and entertainment properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Casino.

Financial Milestones: Red Rock Resorts's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 19.63. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Macquarie Downgrades Outperform Neutral Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RRR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.