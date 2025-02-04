Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss PTC Stock

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $217.33, along with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $202.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $202.33, the current average has increased by 7.41%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PTC is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $204.00 $204.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $228.00 $226.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $202.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $202.00 $182.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PTC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PTC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PTC's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind PTC

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America and Europe.

A Deep Dive into PTC's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PTC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PTC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PTC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PTC's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PTC's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

