Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Par Pacific Hldgs Stock

Ratings for Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Par Pacific Hldgs, presenting an average target of $20.12, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $14.75. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.25%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Par Pacific Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $19.00 $19.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $21.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $14.75 $20.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Par Pacific Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Par Pacific Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Financial Insights: Par Pacific Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Par Pacific Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Par Pacific Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Par Pacific Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Par Pacific Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

