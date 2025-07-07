Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Ovintiv Stock

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $50.67, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A 1.94% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $51.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ovintiv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $51.00 $47.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $46.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $59.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ovintiv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ovintiv's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ovintiv analyst ratings.

Delving into Ovintiv's Background

Ovintiv Inc is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of high-quality assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations also include the marketing of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company has two operating segments: USA Operations, and Canadian Operations. The USA Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Canadian Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada.

Ovintiv's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ovintiv displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ovintiv's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ovintiv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ovintiv's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ovintiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

