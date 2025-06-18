Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Noble Corp Stock

Analysts' ratings for Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Noble Corp, presenting an average target of $28.5, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average represents a 15.18% decrease from the previous average price target of $33.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Noble Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Greg Lewis BTIG Lowers Buy $30.00 $40.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $22.00 $33.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $29.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Noble Corp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Noble Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Noble Corp analyst ratings.

Discovering Noble Corp: A Closer Look

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Noble Corp

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Noble Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Noble Corp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Noble Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight May 2025 BTIG Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.