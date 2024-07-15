Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Nevro Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.37, with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $8.20. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 24.58%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Nevro is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $14.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $8.20 $9.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $9.00 $13.50 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $11.00 $17.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nevro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nevro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Nevro's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Insights: Nevro

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nevro's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nevro's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -24.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nevro's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

