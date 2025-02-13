Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Lithia Motors Stock

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $401.83, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $346.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.37% increase from the previous average price target of $370.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Lithia Motors's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $397.00 $346.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $400.00 $405.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $346.00 $343.00 Michael Ward Benchmark Announces Buy $400.00 - Glenn Chin Seaport Global Raises Buy $450.00 $380.00 Ali Faghri Guggenheim Raises Buy $418.00 $380.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lithia Motors. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lithia Motors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lithia Motors's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lithia Motors's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lithia Motors's Background

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers over 50 brands of vehicles at nearly 500 stores globally across the US, Canada, and UK. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets but now seeks to grow in any part of the US and we expect more deals over time in the US and, at times, abroad. Annual revenue in 2023 was $31 billion and we see over $50 billion possible in a few years. The US was 90% of 2023 revenue and the UK second at 6%, the latter should rise to around 20% with the 2024 Pendragon acquisition. In 2023, new-car sales were about 49% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is the largest US auto dealer. It is based in Medford, Oregon.

Lithia Motors's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lithia Motors showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.41% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lithia Motors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lithia Motors's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lithia Motors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.13.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

