Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Jabil Stock

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $170.33, a high estimate of $206.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. This current average represents a 1.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $172.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Jabil among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $206.00 $184.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $154.00 $175.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $146.00 $175.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $184.00 $179.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $172.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $157.00 $152.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jabil. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Jabil's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Jabil's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Jabil Better

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Jabil's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Jabil's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jabil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, Jabil faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

