Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Intercontinental Exchange Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $197.83, along with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $186.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $191.83, the current average has increased by 3.13%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intercontinental Exchange is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $198.00 $189.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $189.00 $183.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $237.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $189.00 $179.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $186.00 $178.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intercontinental Exchange. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intercontinental Exchange. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intercontinental Exchange compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intercontinental Exchange's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intercontinental Exchange's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intercontinental Exchange analyst ratings.

Discovering Intercontinental Exchange: A Closer Look

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 54% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (22% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (24% of net revenue).

A Deep Dive into Intercontinental Exchange's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Intercontinental Exchange displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Intercontinental Exchange's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intercontinental Exchange's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intercontinental Exchange's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Intercontinental Exchange adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ICE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ICE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.