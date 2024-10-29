Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Gaming and Leisure Props Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.83, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average has increased by 4.73% from the previous average price target of $51.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Gaming and Leisure Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $51.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $57.00 - RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $53.00 $50.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $55.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Gaming and Leisure Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gaming and Leisure Props's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Gaming and Leisure Props

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust whose primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in sixty one gaming and related facilities, the real property associated with thirty four gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with six gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Key Indicators: Gaming and Leisure Props's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gaming and Leisure Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.17% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 47.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.8.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

