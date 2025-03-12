Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Fiverr Intl Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fiverr Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average represents a 2.23% decrease from the previous average price target of $35.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Fiverr Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $31.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $35.00 $35.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fiverr Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiverr Intl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Fiverr Intl Better

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Fiverr Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Fiverr Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiverr Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.28.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FVRR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FVRR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.