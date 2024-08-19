Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Federal Realty Investment Stock

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $118.5, along with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.89% from the previous average price target of $109.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Federal Realty Investment by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $108.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $121.00 $112.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $122.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $112.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $104.00 $101.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Federal Realty Investment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.0 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Federal Realty Investment's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 37.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, Federal Realty Investment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

