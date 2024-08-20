Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Driven Brands Hldgs Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.83, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.80, the current average has increased by 6.52%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Driven Brands Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $16.00 $14.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $17.00 $14.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Driven Brands Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Driven Brands Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Driven Brands Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Driven Brands Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Driven Brands Hldgs

Driven Brands Holdings Inc is an automotive services company in North America. Its platform provides high-quality services to an extensive range of retail and commercial customers. The company provides an extensive range of core consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, and repair services, as well as a variety of high-frequency services, such as oil changes and car washes.

Financial Insights: Driven Brands Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Driven Brands Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.78% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Driven Brands Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Driven Brands Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, Driven Brands Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DRVN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DRVN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.