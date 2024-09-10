Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Cleveland-Cliffs Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.86, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $10.13. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.55%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cleveland-Cliffs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Hacking Citigroup Lowers Neutral $12.50 $18.00 Martin Englert Seaport Global Announces Buy $16.50 - Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $17.50 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $10.13 $10.13

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cleveland-Cliffs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cleveland-Cliffs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cleveland-Cliffs's Background

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cleveland-Cliffs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cleveland-Cliffs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

