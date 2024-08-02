Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Cigna Group Stock

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $404.67, a high estimate of $435.00, and a low estimate of $388.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.39%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Cigna Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $405.00 $393.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $400.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $435.00 $432.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $388.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cigna Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cigna Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cigna Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cigna Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cigna Group

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense, and it recently won a deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 18 million US medical members covered as of December 2023.

Cigna Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Cigna Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cigna Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

