Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Amphenol Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Amphenol (NYSE:APH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amphenol, revealing an average target of $72.83, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has decreased by 0.91% from the previous average price target of $73.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amphenol by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $71.00 $80.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $74.50 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Outperform $70.00 $72.00 Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Hold $65.00 - Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $80.00 $69.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00

Delving into Amphenol's Background

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amphenol's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.2% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amphenol's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphenol's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphenol's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.97%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

