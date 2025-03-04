Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Ameriprise Finl Stock

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ameriprise Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $560.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $625.00 and a low estimate of $442.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.03% from the previous average price target of $549.50.

The standing of Ameriprise Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $542.00 $507.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $570.00 $560.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $442.00 $415.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $560.00 $565.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameriprise Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameriprise Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameriprise Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the us market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.5 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2024. With about 10,500 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Breaking Down Ameriprise Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ameriprise Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.75% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameriprise Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

