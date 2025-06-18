Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss American Public Education Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.17, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 22.24% from the previous average price target of $25.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of American Public Education among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Horton Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $36.00 - Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Hold $30.00 $24.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $32.00 $24.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Announces Buy $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Public Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Public Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Public Education compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Public Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Public Education's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of American Public Education's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into American Public Education's Background

American Public Education Inc provides online and campus based postsecondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are three reporting segments: the American Public University segment which is the key revenue generator; the Rasmussen University Segment and the Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.

American Public Education: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: American Public Education's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Public Education's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Public Education's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Public Education's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

