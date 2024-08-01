Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Alkami Technology Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Alkami Technology, revealing an average target of $34.17, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.9% increase from the previous average price target of $30.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alkami Technology by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $34.00 $28.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $38.00 $31.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $31.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $28.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alkami Technology. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alkami Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alkami Technology's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alkami Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Alkami Technology Inc is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider. Alkami Platform, allows FIs to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues and meaningfully improve operational efficiency with the support of a proprietary, true cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alkami Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.02%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkami Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alkami Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

