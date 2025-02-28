Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Acadia Healthcare Co Stock

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $61.92, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $44.50. Marking an increase of 10.18%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $56.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Acadia Healthcare Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Buy $44.50 $50.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Buy $66.00 $70.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $70.00 - Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $75.00 $45.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Acadia Healthcare Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Acadia Healthcare Co Better

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the major proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second-largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.

A Deep Dive into Acadia Healthcare Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Acadia Healthcare Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

