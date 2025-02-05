Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Xylem Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Xylem (NYSE:XYL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $151.8, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.13% lower than the prior average price target of $152.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Xylem by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $148.00 $139.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $150.00 $166.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $147.00 $148.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $166.00 $172.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $148.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xylem. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Xylem compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Xylem's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Xylem's Background

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $7.4 billion in revenue in 2023.

Xylem: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Xylem displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xylem's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xylem's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xylem's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Xylem's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

