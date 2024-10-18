Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Xometry Stock

Analysts' ratings for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Xometry, presenting an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has increased by 3.31% from the previous average price target of $24.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Xometry among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Underweight $12.00 $13.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Xometry's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Xometry Better

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of the revenue is earned from the U.S. segment.

Xometry: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Xometry displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xometry's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xometry's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xometry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

