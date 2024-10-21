Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss WEX Stock

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for WEX (NYSE:WEX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $211.0, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.63% increase from the previous average price target of $205.60.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive WEX is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $190.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $210.00 $190.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $238.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $200.00 $210.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $190.00 $200.00

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: Mobility, Benefits, and Corporate Payments. Mobility segment, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services for commercial and government fleets. The Corporate Payments segment offers business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. The Benefits segment generates revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.

WEX: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: WEX's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.43%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEX's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEX's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: WEX's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.36. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

