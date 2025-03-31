Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Weatherford International Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $96.2, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.56%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Weatherford International's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $85.00 $92.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $92.00 $100.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $82.00 $87.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Lowers Buy $125.00 $140.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $97.00 $107.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Weatherford International's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Weatherford International's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Weatherford International analyst ratings.

Get to Know Weatherford International Better

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

A Deep Dive into Weatherford International's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Weatherford International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.54% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, Weatherford International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

