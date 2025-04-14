Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss WaFd Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $32.8, with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average represents a 9.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $36.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of WaFd by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Terrell |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $29.00|$29.00 | |Jeff Rulis |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $32.00|$35.00 | |Matthew Clark |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $31.00|$37.00 | |Kelly Motta |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $34.00|$42.00 | |Andrew Terrell |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $38.00|$38.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WaFd compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into WaFd's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WaFd analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About WaFd

WaFd Inc is engaged in providing lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized to large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. Through the WaFd Bank, it is involved in accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first-lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans among others. The Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations along with other investments and also performs insurance brokerage activities. Geographically, it operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, California and Texas.

Breaking Down WaFd's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WaFd's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.98% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WaFd's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WaFd's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WaFd's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

