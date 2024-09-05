Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Terreno Realty Stock

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $69.4, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Observing a 12.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $61.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Terreno Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Maintains Underperform $62.00 $62.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $75.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $70.00 $59.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $72.00 $65.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Terreno Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Terreno Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Terreno Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Terreno Realty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate in six coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. The company invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development), transshipment, and improved land.

Terreno Realty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Terreno Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.5% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 37.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terreno Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terreno Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Terreno Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

