Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss SoundHound AI Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SoundHound AI, revealing an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a 59.66% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $11.90.

A clear picture of SoundHound AI's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $13.00 $9.50 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $8.00 $6.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $26.00 $8.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $22.00 $10.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SoundHound AI's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SoundHound AI's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: SoundHound AI's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 89.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -86.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

